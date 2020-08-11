Douglas Ray Huff, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on March 21, 1936, to Floy Davis Huff and Willie Ray Huff. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, the late Linda Smith, and brother, the late Donald Huff.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlene Thompson Huff; daughter, Libby Williams of Monroe; sons and daughter-in-law, Dub and Heather Huff of Commerce and Andy Huff of Monroe; and grandchildren: Todd Williams Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rylee Huff, Trey Huff, Drew Huff and Lili Huff.
A graveside service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Todd Ware officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
