Thomas B. Schroll, a resident of Monroe, passed away at the age of 82 on Sept. 7, 2022.
He proudly served in the U.S Navy on the U.S.S. Los Angeles.
His career was in sales, including sales management and business ownership.
He loved being a member of St. Anna’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Elaine Schroll; daughter, MaryJo Seibert; grandchildren, Samantha, Meghan, Raif and CaraLee; great-grandson, Chris and numerous family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass was held Monday, September 19, 2022, at St Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.
