James Dale Deweese, 89, of Murphy, N.C. passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Elsie Ruth Huskins. He had worked as a truck driver for Wallace Oil Company for 54 years as of Dec. 24, 2013.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee Deweese who passed away May 27, 2022.
Surviving are two sons, David Stiles and wife, Cathy, and John Deweese and wife, Molly; three grandchildren, Morgan White and husband, Micky, Daniel Deweese and wife, Ally, and Payton Deweese; and two great grandchildren, Noah White and Sylvia White.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home, Murphy with the Rev. Harold Stiles officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dane McConnell, Austin Williams, Greg, Gavin, and Woody Huskins and Mike Hodge.
The family received friends from at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home prior to the services.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home, Murphy, N.C. in charge of all arrangements.
You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.
Commented