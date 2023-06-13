Johnny Allgood, 79, of Covington, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
A Memorial Service was held Monday, June 12, in the Chapel of Tim Stewert Funeral Home with Randall Allgood, David Allgood and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Johnny was an active member of Corinth Christian Church for more than 50 years. A reception was held after the service at the home of Grant and Tami Allgood, 517 Harris Rockmore Road, Covington.
Johnny worked for Chamberlin in Monroe many years ago. He had a long career in banking which included his position as a Loan Inspector for Decatur Federal Savings and Loan. He was active in his community and currently served on the Walton EMC Board of Directors. Johnny was preceded in death by his son, Brad Allgood; and parents, Roy David and Mamie (Peters) Allgood.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lana Malone Allgood of Covington; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Tami Allgood of Covington; daughter-in-law, Lisa Allgood; grandchildren, Lauren Bingham (Keith), Alex Vaughan (Eric), Jessica Allgood, Garrett Allgood, Caroline Allgood, and Findley Allgood; great grandchildren, Lily Bingham, Kenslee Bingham, Preslee Vaughan, Bradlee Vaughan, Autree Vaughan, Lacee Vaughan, and Willow Allgood; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Christian Workers Sunday School Class of Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements were handled by by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville.
The Walton Tribune | June 14, 2023
