Wendy Juanita Kirk Mathis, 60, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
She was born in Monroe on Jan. 7, 1961, to Warren Eugene Kirk and Margaret Harp Kirk, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis “Dent” Mathis; daughters, Jessica Johnson; son, Joshua Kirk Mathis; mother, Margaret Kirk; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Cameron Kirk officiating.
Burial followed at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.
