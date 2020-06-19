Mark Stephen Buckley, 61, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Mark was a 1977 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School in Mississippi. In pursuit of his passion for technology, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in information technology from the University of Phoenix in 2007. Mark’s career path led him to Social Circle, where he held a position as a senior electronics technician with CertainTeed Corp. for a total of 24 years. He also worked for Kapsch TrafficCom USA as a systems engineer support coordinator for eight years.
Mark loved the Lord and had strong, unyielding convictions. In his role as a family man, he was the rock that his loved ones could always count on. He had a knack for problem-solving and the ability to find a solution to overcome most any obstacle. Mark was gifted with an open and kind heart, and the weight of his absence will be felt by anyone who had the privilege to know and love him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Harper Buckley; brother, James Michael Buckley; grandparents, RT and Maude (Williams) Buckley, and TJ and Mary Lenoir.
Left to carry on in Mark’s memory are his wife, Sheila Buckley; daughter, Jacqueline Dallas Ross; sons, Mark Stephen Buckley Jr. and Michael Scott Buckley; grandchildren, Bradley Buckley, Bennett Buckley, Brayden Buckley and Brycson Buckley; mother, Peggy Ann Buckley; and sisters, Debbie Morrison and Gina Buckley; as well as his extended family in Mississippi.
A memorial service for Mark will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Steve Traylor officiating. Friends are invited to visit with his family at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service, from 3-5 p.m.
