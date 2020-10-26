Mrs. Charlotte S. Towler, 98, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson. The Rev. Rusty Ruark will officiate. The family asks that if you attend the graveside service, please wear a mask.
Mrs. Towler was born on Sept. 6, 1922, to John Inman Hudlow and Susie Brownlee Hudlow Chatham. She worked as a supervisor at Walton Manufacturing for many years and was a member of Loganville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Towler was preceded in death by her husband, B.W. Towler, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Philip Johnson of Loganville; and daughter, Gail Adams of Monroe.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Tammy and Steve Dover of Hixson, Tennessee, Sheila and Andy Hansen of Dacula, David and Cindy Johnson of Jefferson, Mark and Nanette Henson of Monroe, Jeff and Chelsea Henson of Monroe, and Angela and Jason Cheek of Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Christopher Dover and Tiffany Whited, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Austin Hansen and Colleen Keysar, both of Dacula, Ian Johnson of Athens, Blake Mitchell of Monroe, Brooke Ogletree of Watkinsville, Emmie Henson of Monroe, Walker, Hardy, Levi and Charley Henson of Monroe, Zoie, Ava & Wynn Cheek of Lawrenceville; great-great-grandchild, Chapel Whited; and sister, Geneva Taylor of Buford.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
