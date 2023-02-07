Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late
Gloria Wilson Malcom.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and DonCulpeper, son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Kelly Malcom, sisters and brothers-in-law: Winfred and Harold Palmer, Faye and Dan Jackson; brother and sister-in-law: Gerald and Carolyn Malcom; grandchildren: Haley Culpepper, McKenzie Culpepper, Hunter Malcom, Cam Malcom and great grandchild: Easton Malcom.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Union Chapel Church with the Rev. Brian Widmer officiating. Interment followed at George W. Malcom Cemetery.
The Walton Tribune | February 8, 2023
