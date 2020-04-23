Phyllis Arlene Jackson Rogers of Commerce went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born Nov. 24, 1938, in Loganville, she was a daughter of Charlie and Cammie Jackson. She was a graduate of Loganville High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Opal McCannon and Joyce Sumlin, and brother, Kenneth Jackson.
Ms. Rogers is survived by her children, Vickie (Danny) Hogg, Sandra (Cecil) Hudson, Janet Williams and Pam (Robbie) Sauls.
She was “MeMaw” to nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and had several nieces and nephews.
The family will have graveside services at a later date.
