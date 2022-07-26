Ronald Eric Johnson, 38, of Monroe, died Friday, July 22, following a brief illness.
A native of Stone Mountain, Eric was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School.
He was a truck driver and mechanic by profession, and loved working on cars and spending time with friends and family in his spare time.
Eric attended Bold Springs Baptist Church in Monroe.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Joy Johnson, mother and stepfather, Shirley and Tom Spigolon, all of Monroe; father, Ronald Johnson of Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Hallie Johnson, both of Marshall, North Carolina; grandmother, Ione Fischmeister of Colorado Springs, Colorado and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family, who prepared this obituary.
