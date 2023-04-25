Judy Arnold Holcomb, age 70 of Oxford, passed away on April 21, 2023.
Mrs. Holcomb was born in Batcave, N.C. on Aug. 6, 1952 to the late Edna Korn Arnold and the late William Roy Arnold. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bates; brother, Bobby Arnold.
Surviving members of the family are loving husband, Clark Holcomb; daughter and son-in-law, Edna and Edward Bailey; son and daughter-in-law, William and Christine Holcomb; seven grandchildren.
Family received friends on Monday, April 24, 2023 fat Meadows Funeral Home.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Vic Ruis officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
You can sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | April 26, 2023
