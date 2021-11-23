Victor Holden Jr., 92, a Korean War weteran from Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born in Buffalo, New York, on April 12, 1929, to Myra Beyer Holden and Victor Holden Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne Earley Holden; and his brother, Frank Holden. Surviving are two sons, a son-in-law, three daughters, a daughter in-law, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 26, followed by a service from noon to 1 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
A military service and burial of his ashes will be performed in Canton, Georgia, at a date to be announced in July 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FISH, the Lt. Helton Memorial Foundation Scholarship Fund, or other local charity of your choosing.
