If you were fortunate enough to know Pam “Babob” Hudgins Alford, then you know how much she will be missed.
She was born on July 23, 1957, and grew up in Monroe. However, she loved lake life so she settled at Lake Sinclair in Eatonton a few years ago.
Pam left this earth on her life’s mission to Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pam at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on the vacant lot between 725 and 729 Walton Road, Monroe, GA 30656.
Pam loved University of Georgia football, so we ask that you wear Georgia colors in casual dress.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lois Hudgins.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ashly and Dustin Barber; her grandson, Dalton Barber; her partner, Tammy Bearden; and her brother, Tommy Hudgins.
In lieu of flowers, there will be a box at the service for donations to her favorite local animal shelter. Or, you could send donations to the Animal Rescue Association (https://www.arflife.org) in Pam’s memory.
Guests may sign the online register at www.peachtreecremation.com.
Commented