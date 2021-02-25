William Thomas “Tommy” Wolaver Sr., 74, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, from an extended illness.
Tommy was born Dec. 8, 1946, to Cleo and Lindel Wolaver, both now deceased, in Lewisburg, Tennessee. He graduated from Marshall County High School, where he met his wife of 57 years, Carole Redd Wolaver.
He retired from Sears in 1987 after managing contract sales for the Southeastern part of the United States. He continued his sales career as a real estate broker with RE/MAX, active in local and state boards of REALTORS for 30 years before final retirement due to health issues in 2019.
Tommy was a faithful member of the Church of Christ from a young age, having served as a deacon at the Church of Christ in Collierville, Tennessee, and Snellville. Later, he continued to serve as an elder at the Monroe Church of Christ.
His greatest joy was always his family. Tommy is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Carole Redd Wolaver; two sons, Tom and Lisa Wolaver and Todd and Heike Wolaver of Monroe; a daughter, Beth and Duke Allen of Buford; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marsha Wolaver Denton of Loganville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Snellville Church of Christ located at 3025 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the American Cancer Association.
Please observe proper social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines if attending.
Commented