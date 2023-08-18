JoAnne Parker Malcom, 84, of Good Hope, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023.
She was born on July 21, 1939 in Walton County to the late Ruby Belle Evans Parker and the late Leonard Hugh Parker, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Kenneth Gerald Malcom, and great grandchildren: the twins, the late Lily and Madeline Heidel.
Surviving are daughter: Connie Malcom; sons and daughters-in-law: Gerry and Cathy Malcom, Terry and Karen Malcom; sisters: Mary Good, Brenda and Billy Stapp; brothers: Junior Parker Johnny and Margaret Parker, Doug Parker, Mike and Gail Parker; grandchildren: Faith and Travis Heidel, Katie and Wes Cox, Nick Malcom, Mark and Danielle Malcom, Josh and Morgan Malcom; great grandchildren: Bethany Heidel, Michaela Heidel, Will Cox, Porter Malcom, Chloe Malcom, McCoy Malcom, Colton Malcom, Maggie Malcom.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Gail Hester officiating. Interment followed at Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | August 19-20, 2023
Commented