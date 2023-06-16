Ronnie Aldrich, 72, of Loganville, passed away on June 11, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1950 to the late Melba Ruth Aspinwall Aldrich and Estes Delmas (Bob) Aldrich.
Surviving are wife, Connie Baccus Aldrich; daughters and son-in- law, Rebecca Aldrich, Melisa and Clay Dobbs; son and daughter-in- law, Scott and Andrea Aldrich; sisters and brother-in-law, Wilda Strickland, Jilda and David Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Debra Aldrich, Donnie and Karen Aldrich; grandsons, Brice Aldrich and Samson Dobbs and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 15,at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Grey officiating. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodlake Baptist Church Building Fund. www.woodlakebaptistchurch.org Sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | June 17-18, 2023
