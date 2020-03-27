Betty Sue Thompson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Betty Sue Aaron was born on Jan. 30, 1932, in Monroe to the James and Olivia Aaron.
She was born and raised in Georgia but spent her later years in California, where she made her life.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda (Michael) Anderson of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeni (Steve) Wixel of Mt. Juliet, Robert Lyons of Reno, Nevada, and Benjamin (Yesenia) Lyons of Hereford, Arizona; great-granddaughter, Everly Lyons; brother, Calvin Aaron of Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Mike Thompson.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
