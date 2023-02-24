Joan Davis Sorrells, 80 ,of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 26, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Judge John Ott and Pastor Phillip Ivey will officiate. Interment will follow at Sorrells Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Bold Springs Road, Monroe.
Joan was a member of First Christian Church of Monroe. She enjoyed her flower garden and collecting antiques. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of more than 36 years, Judge Marvin Sorrells in 2019; son, Scott Laseter in 2016; parents, Charlie and Lucille (McGaughey) Davis; brothers, Jerry Davis, Joe Davis and sister Renee King.
She is survived by her grandson, Ben Laseter of Athens; granddaughter, Blu Laseter of Douglasville; step-son, Brian (Andrea) Sorrells of Conn..; step-daughter, Laura Sorrells of Jasper; grandchildren, David & Isabel Sorrells of Conn.; brothers, Jimmy Davis of Good Hope, Jeff Davis of Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda & Dennis Tullis of Monroe; Aunt, Jackie Ivey of Monroe and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the: First Christian Church of Monroe, 206 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga. 30655. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe.
You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
The Walton Tribune | February 25-26, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.