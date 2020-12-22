Rita White was born in Wayne County, Georgia, a daughter of Roscoe Warren and Susie LaTrelle Purvis. She lived a life of uncompromising joy and generosity. Her door was always open and her table full of family, friends, and delicious food.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy Purvis Esser.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bobby White; daughter, Angela (Mark); son, Steve (Holly); her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Steven, Morgan (Mark), Chandler, Timothy, and Foster; brothers: Warren (Dinah), Mike (Brenda), and Fred (Joy); numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members.
To honor her memory, the family requests that you gather with your loved ones, cook a bountiful meal, and remember Rita.
