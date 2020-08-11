Robert Stanley “Stan” Lowe, 65, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Stan retired from Walton Fabrics. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clarence and Sara Jo Brown Lowe; his wife, Mildred Autry Lowe; and a grandchild, Layne Walton.
He is survived by a son, Jason Walton (Merri Ann) of Monroe, and a daughter, Charlene Smith (Jason) of Social Circle; four grandchildren, Josie and Jagger Walton and Daisy and Mahlon Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at Bostwick Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Peters officiating.
