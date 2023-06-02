Freddy Farrow, 93, of Monroe passed away on May 28, 2023.
He was born in Ashland, AL on Nov. 15, 1929 to the late Laura East Farrow and the late Hunter Farrow. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Myrion C. Farrow and three brothers.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nina and Neal Knight of Bogart; grandchildren: Michelle and Pat Decker of Monroe, Michael Queen of Charleston, SC, Jessie and Kay-Leigh Knight of Bogart; great grandchildren: Kyle, MacKenzie, Mason, Madison, Sadie, Matthew and Bennett.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Chris Connor officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Christian Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | May June 3-4, 2023
