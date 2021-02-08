Charles Stanley Dyer, 73, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born in Dalton on May 27, 1947, to John H. Dyer and Shirley Dyer.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Larry Dyer.
Surviving members of Mr. Dyer’s family are his wife, Patricia Akins Dyer; daughter and son-in-law, Haley and T.J. Witcher; sister, Wanda Dyer; grandsons, Camron and Carson Witcher; and nephews, Spencer Amos and Brian Amos.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Walton Electric Membership Corp. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, on the Mausoleum grounds of Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating.
The family would like to thank family and friends for your many acts of kindness.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
