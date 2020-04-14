Jack Wayne Crowe, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
As a firm believer in Jesus Christ, he is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1951, to Jack Woody Crowe and Ruth McDonald Crowe. Mr. Crowe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank Paul Crowe.
Mr. Crowe was Class of 1969 at Walker High School in DeKalb county and studied electrical engineering at Cobb Tech (now Chattahoochee Technical College) and Athens Technical College, after which he achieved his Class 2, unrestricted, electrical license. He has served as a state representative for Celebrate Recovery Inside and as Celebrate Recovery ministry leader at Grace Monroe. It gave him pleasure to work with young men in Georgia jails and prisons, introducing them to the tools that could change their lives and bring them peace and happiness in Christ.
Surviving members of his family are his wife, Nona Carneal Latane-Crowe; daughter, Nona Kathryn Crowe; son and daughter-in-law, James Carneal and Samantha Slama Crowe; sister, Robin Anne Crowe; grandson, Jack Ryder Prater; and several nieces and nephews.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
