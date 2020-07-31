Perry C. O’Neal, 73, of Athens, and formerly from Chaneysville, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home.
Mr. O’Neal was born April 8, 1947, in Bedford, Pennsylvania. He was a son of Marvin Leroy O’Neal and Emma Elizabeth Hasting O’Neal, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth E. O’Neal Towe of Athens and Kassie A. O’Neal of Colbert; a son, Michael C. O’Neal of Colbert; one brother, Victor W. O’Neal (Carolyn) of Honeybrook, Pennsylvania; one sister: Rebecca E. O’Neal Camp (Steve) of Conyers; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Hasting and Leroy K. O’Neal; and two sisters, Juanita M. (O’Neal) Spence and Edith M. (O’Neal) Wilson.
He had worked at the Blue Triangle Sawmill in Everett, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
Services began at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Wells Valley United Methodist Church in Wells Tanney, Pennsylvania. Pastor Paul Snyder officiated the service, and the burial followed in Wells Valley United Methodist Church cemetery.
Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
