Our sweet mother, Cecilia Teedie Radford, “Boo” to her grands and great-grands, left this earth on Dec. 12, 2022 at the age of 91. Kind and gracious, she was born Blanche Cecilia Sherlock on January 20, 1931, to Ike and Blanche Sherlock in Augusta,. The family later moved to Monroe where Teedie literally married the boy next door, Charlie Radford. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Despite the fact that Charlie was a Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech, their marriage survived 62 years.
In 1966, the Radford family moved from Pensacola, Florida to Greenwood, South Carolina. In Greenwood, Teedie and Charlie shared their artistic talents with The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection choir, The Greenwood Chorale, The Greenwood Community Theater and co- chaired the crafts committee of The Festival of Flowers for a number of years. Teedie also served on the church vestry and volunteered at the soup kitchen.
Teedie loved gardening and decorating. Throughout her successful career with Town and Country Real Estate, she was often called upon to decorate properties they developed. Teedie could find beauty in anything from a moss-covered stick to a discarded piece of old furniture on the side of the road. She found it impossible not to tidy up a garden (anyone’s) or rearrange furniture (anywhere) to make it all come together nicely.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, her parents and her brother, George Sherlock. She leaves behind her three children, Janet Radford (Lars) Bergeson, Mary Radford and Chip (Carol) Radford; her grandchildren, Nils (Emily) Bergeson and their children, Jane, Harry, Rosy, Cecily and Felix; Maren Bergeson and fiancée Brandon Howe and Peter Bergeson (Carlie Mzik). Other grandchildren are Carly Finck and her fiancée ,Collin Soltis, Cora Hill and her “adopted” children, Hunter “Tock” Bell and the incredible Ella Cooke.
Though our world has dimmed a bit, we know that her joy, her laughter and her light will radiate within us for a long time to come.
The family thanks the staff of Wesley Commons and to the caring staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to The Church of the Resurrection, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont or Alzheimer’s Association.
