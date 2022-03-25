Charles “Hoss” Campbell, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Hoss was born on May 27, 1935, to Ted Campbell and Ruth Burke Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tami Peters; and his brother, Gene Campbell.
Surviving members of the family are his wife, Sara Wyatt Campbell; daughters and son-in-law, Deedie and Cliff Seagraves, Teresa and Gary Bradley, Cindy Campbell, and Nina Mobley; grandchildren, Nicholas Mitchell, Sam and Caitlin Bradley, Ben and Ashley Bradley, Carli and Brent Chandler, Dallas and Allen Davis, Kasi Mitchell, Brandi Myers, and Alina and Russell Ingram; many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Meadows Funeral Home.
