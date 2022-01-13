Elna Elizabeth Higginbotham Thompson passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, after a short illness.
She had been a resident of the Park Place Nursing and Rehab Facility and before that she had lived with her family in the Campton community.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1931, to parents Mell and Elizabeth Higginbotham. Passed family includes her two brothers, Tom Higginbotham and Gene Higginbotham.
She was married to William Grady Thompson and is survived by her children, David Thompson with his wife, Suzanne; Mike Thompson and Sharon Thompson; grandchildren, Will Thompson, Clay Thompson, Chris Smith with his wife, Heather and Michael Thompson; and five great-grandchildren, Grady, Sloane, Sophia, Koa and Liam.
She was a member of the Campton United Methodist Church.
Her accomplishments were varied from a den mother to the Cub and Boy Scouts Troop 505 in Campton, last official postmaster for the Campton community, primary school assistant teacher, private bookkeeper and a public tax preparer.
Our mother was devoted to her family, was a professional with her clients, and enjoyed each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family viewing will be Friday, Jan. 14, before a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Jim Ross will officiate.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of her service.
The family has respectfully requested in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to the local Monroe Boy Scout Troop 705, P.O. Box 832, Monroe, GA 30655.
Commented