Kemberly Nedda Pannell Vogel, 45, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1974, to Kathie Shore Pannell and James Daniel Pannell Sr.
Family members who preceded her in death are her father; grandfathers, Jack Randolph Shore and Willie Guy Pannell Sr.; and grandmothers, Laura Nell Shore and Edith Elder Pannell.
Surviving members of her family are her daughter, Mikayla Pannell; son and daughter-in-law, Jordan and Christian Pannell; grandchildren, CJ, Trae, Corbin Smith, and Karson Pannell; mother, Kathie Shore Pannell; stepmother, Robin Thomas Pannell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brad Pannell, Jamie and Stephanie Pannell, Jeremy and Brandy Pannell, Justin and Amy Pannell, Jason and Leigh Pannell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Mitch Bradberry, Mary and BJ Ivie, Karrie Pannell and Monrikta Atkinson; grandparents, Mary Shore, Don and Mary Neal Thomas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
