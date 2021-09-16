Gunnar “Gunny” Winston Samuelson of Monroe passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 21, in Tampa, Florida. He now resides in Heaven.
Gunnar loved and excelled at sports, especially basketball. Throughout his youth, whether on the diamond, a field, or the hardwood, Gunnar played with great passion and determination.
Much like his sporting prowess, Gunnar possessed that same passion when it came to helping others. That was his purpose and his special gift from God. His personality, smile, and laugh could instantly break down any barrier and bring joy and comfort. He especially loved the children in his life and never met a dog he did not love or loved him. His calling was to use his life experience to help those in need, especially at-risk youth. He shined brightest when he could be of service. His love for, and loyalty, to his family and friends was beyond measure.
Although he only had 21 years on this earth, Gunnar made an impact on everyone that knew him. He lived a life full of hope and love and would want everyone to carry on that message.
Gunnar was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayland and Lynn Sermons and a grandfather, Lee Samuelson.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Carol Samuelson; brothers, Frank Samuelson III (his best friend) and Matthew McCoy and his daughter Alivia McCoy; a grandmother, Gayle Samuelson; uncle, Keith Samuelson, and his wife, Martha, and their children, Tara Schellhorn and Mary Ashley Samuelson; uncle, Marshall Samuelson and his wife, JoAnn; uncle, Joel Samuelson; aunt, Sue Tarlton and her children, David Mathison Jr., Elizabeth Maricich and husband, R.J., Caroline Mathison, and Will Mathison; uncle, Wayland Sermons Jr., his wife, Penny, and their children, Aaron Ghaffari and husband Aria, and Wayland Sermons III and wife Lauren; uncle, Cappy Sermons; godmother, Liz Partrick; fiancé, Macrae Marshburn and her daughter, Dylan; life-long friends, Dean Shaffer and Blake Atwood; his beloved dogs, Melly, Loki, and Forest and a large extended family.
Child of God, you will be missed by all, until we meet again.
Psalms 23
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Monroe, 400 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA 30655, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A family visitation will precede the service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Walton County Animal Control (shelter), 1411 S. Madison Ave., Monroe, GA 30655 (telephone 770-267-1322) or FISH (Faith In Serving Humanity), P.O. Box 1838, Monroe, GA 30655 (telephone 770-207-4357).
