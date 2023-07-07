Earl Lashley, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on July 3, 2023.
He was born in Edmondson, KY on Jan. 14, 1942 to the late Sylva McGrew Lashley and the late Miles Mitchell Lashley.
He was preceded in death by his son, the late Kevin Lashley.
Surviving are, wife, Diane Hunter Lashley; three daughters; two sons; 15 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 7, at Annie Mary Baptist Church with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.
Interment followed at the Annie Mary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
