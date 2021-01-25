Bobby J. McDonald, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Durden officiating.
Burial followed at Eastview Cemetery.
Bobby retired from General Motors Lakewood with 30 years of service and as union representative for UAW 34. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1957-62), where he served two tours of duty in Germany and Virginia.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca Joyce (Meeks) McDonald, and parents, Robert L. and Maggie Lee Morgan McDonald.
He is survived by his daughters, Becky McDonald Brewer of Monroe and Tina McDonald Malone of Good Hope; grandchildren, Leslie Cason of Monroe, Alex Peters of Monroe, and David Peters of Good Hope; and great-grandchildren, Kingsley Cason, Kipp Cason and Laine Peters.
The family received friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Dec. 30 before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
