Leonard Perry Holder, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023.
He was born in Walton County on February 9, 1947 to the late William Benjamin Holder and the late Lois Imogene Gregg Holder.
Surviving are, wife, Rhonda Pinson Holder; sons and daughter-in-law, Justin and Rachael Holder, Jeremy Holder; grandchildren, Gabe, Jack, Blakely, Cash, and Drew.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 24, at noon at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountian officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 1025 Church. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. You can sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | August 26-27, 2023
