Charles Dawson Watts Jr., 90 (almost 91!), of Monroe, peacefully and joyfully started his journey to the Kingdom on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born in Atlanta on July 23, 1929, to Jerusha Mitchell Watts and Charles Dawson Watts Sr.
“Sixty”(Sally’s “Ole Dad”) had a passion for life and loved his family unconditionally. He began his working life as a bricklayer with his daddy and master brick mason, “Mr. Charlie,” but quickly realized maybe brick laying was not his calling. He then realized all he really wanted to do was to be a soldier. Over 41 years later, he had absolutely no regrets and retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was a half-track driver, an anti-aircraft gunner, a Nike anti-aircraft missile technician and an aircraft mechanic. He loved to fly and he loved to shoot! He loved big powerful machines, whether it was a motorcycle, a plane, a train or a fast automobile.
Surviving are his daughter, Sally Watts Jackson of Fernandina Beach, Florida; sister Jane M. Watts of Monroe; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Kay Watts of Monroe; grandchildren, Misti Jackson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Brandi Jackson of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Molly and Keith Harris of Fort Myers, Florida, and Thomas and Candy Watts of Monroe; great-nieces, Caty Watts, Sarah Watts, Carly Harris and Faith Harris; extended family, Jean and Rob Thomson and Hannah Waters; and a host of friends and brothers and sisters at the Walton Cycle Club, OV-1 Mohawk Association and the American Legion.
A family-only graveside service began at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at The Mitchell Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented