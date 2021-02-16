Oscar Derward Toler, 86, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by family.
Derward was born on June 22, 1934, in Soperton to Oscar D. Toler and Ethel Maye Holten Toler. He was a 1955 graduate of Berry College. After college, Derward served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. Following his service in the Army, Derward spent his career with AT&T in Atlanta, Bedminster, New Jersey, and Jacksonville, Florida. During his time at AT&T, he obtained a law degree from Emory University.
After retiring from AT&T in 1989, Derward moved to Monroe, where he and his wife, Dottie, opened Primitive Touch General Store. Antiques were a lifelong hobby and passion. Derward was an active member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. He was also involved in his community as a member of the Kiwanis Club and served on the Walton County Board of Tax Assessors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Chandler Toler; and his sister Ronella Toler Peters. He is survived by his sister Carolyn Toler Davis and brother-in-law Travis Davis of Dublin; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Karen Toler of Atlanta; daughter Jill Toler Wright of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law Jana Toler Marsh and Steve Marsh of Atlanta; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Cheryl Chandler of Dawson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Steve Colquitt of Monroe. He was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Derward will always be remembered by family and friends as the perfect Southern gentleman.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
