Edna Carver Hardy, 80, of Jersey, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was born in Jasper, Georgia, on May 1, 1940, to William Carver and Elizabeth Carver.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers; a son, Terry Blackwell; grandchildren Thomas Thurmond, Connie Duncan, Kay Blackwell, and Thomas Blackwell; as well as a great-grandson Kalib Blackwell.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Linda Blackwell of Social Circle, Bobby and Wendy Blackwell of Newborn, and Jamey and Amanda Blackwell of Jersey; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Mike Thurmond of Newborn, and Brentsie Walton, Jessica and Jimmie Watson, Jenny McGaha and Jennifer and Richard Streetman, all of Monroe; and her sisters, Hylis Bible of Tennessee and Kathleen Pendley and Opal Merrell, both of Jasper.
She also had 32 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren as well as a handful of great-great-grandchildren.
She loved her children and family more than anyone knew. She never met a stranger and anyone she met loved her. She enjoyed going to church and worshipping her Savior Jesus Christ. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, going to the flea markets, and gardening, oh how she loved her flowers. She was truly a blessing from God.
