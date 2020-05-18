Howard Dean Gibson, known as “Hoot,” went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Hoot, age 84, was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Crooked Creek Township, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army, retired from Georgia Power and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Hoot was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He lived a life of faith and joy. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. We miss him dearly, but his love will live on in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Rice and Joseph Gibson, and his brother, Floyd Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rachel Gibson; daughter, Kathy (Chris) Adcock; grandchildren, Christen (Rob) McCabe and Daniel (Julia) Adcock; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Stella McCabe; sister, Janet Kelly; sister-in-law, Linda Gibson; sister-in-law, Jean Dire; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dire; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe.
