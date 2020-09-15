Evelyn Prather Fuller, 95, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
She was born on March 19, 1925, to Dosha O’Kelly Coggins and Sylvester Coggins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, the late Jody Prather and the late Dawson Fuller; a son, the late Danny “Shag” Prather; and brother, the late James Coggins.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Marion and Nancy Prather of Good Hope and Doug and Nancy Prather of Monroe; grandchildren, Mark and Suzanne Prather, Lisa and Matt Robins, Brian and Roberta Prather, Jodi and Adam Lundebo, and Roxanne and Keith Worley; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Conner and the Rev. Carlton Shelton officiating.
Burial followed at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of arrangements.
