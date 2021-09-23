Myrtle Delina Dalton, 71, of Covington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was born in Walton County on March 29, 1950, to Jessma and Roy Reece.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Dalton; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kin Skinner; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Dotty Dalton; sisters and brother-in-law, Sue and Lavone Garrett, and Evelyn Hammrick; grandchildren, Kelly and Chad Riley, Kevin Skinner, Brooke Dalton, Brianna Dalton; great-grandchildren, Ryan Riley, Reid Riley; and nieces and nephews, Amanda and Richard Raby, Matt and Kerrie Garrett, and Frankie and Donna Carlise.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Jersey Holiness Church with the Rev. Rick Simpson and the Rev. Lynn Head officiating.
Burial followed at the Jersey Holiness Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented