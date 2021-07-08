Frances Louise (Bragd) Potratz, 95, passed away at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was laid to rest at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers on Friday, June 25.
Frances lived most of her life in Monmouth, Illinois, but relocated to Monroe in 2013. She greatly enjoyed the warm Georgia weather and playing cards with her friends at The Cottages.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Potratz; her parents; and her three brothers, Leonard, Kenneth and Melvin.
She is survived by her son, Greg Potratz (Janet) of Loganville; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers (http://www.conyerselc.org), where a tribute fund has been created in her memory.
The Cremation Society of Georgia in Atlanta was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented