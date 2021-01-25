John Rosser Holt, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1952, in Sanford, North Carolina, to John Rufus Holt and Eleanor Rosser Holt. John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha Holt Windham, and brother, David Holt.
Surviving members of Mr. Holt’s family are his wife, Judy Holt, and son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Catie Holt, all of Monroe.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the First United Methodist Church of Monroe, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe will be private and for family only.
John served in the U.S. Army for over 27 years, first being drafted during the Vietnam War era. After being honorably discharged, he returned to college and joined the ROTC. After graduating from college, he served in the North Carolina National Guard before transferring to the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Gillem, where he served until he retired in 2007.
John was a devoted husband and father. He was very involved in his son Mike’s life; coaching little league baseball and basketball, serving as a leader in Scouts and a youth counselor at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville.
After retiring from the military, John volunteered as a Blue Angel in the Emergency Department at Piedmont Walton Hospital. His hobbies were spending time with his family, fishing and traveling.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s memory to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University or the American Cancer Society.
