Julia Ellene Browning Batchelor Tarpley went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
She was born Aug. 30, 1922, in Suwanee to Jasper Marshall Browning and Myrtie Caroline Puckett Browning. She had grown up during difficult times during the Depression. She contracted polio at age 13 and couldn’t walk for a year but she recovered with no permanent disability.
She graduated from Suwanee High School as valedictorian in 1942 and started work at Bell Aircraft in Marietta to aid in the war effort as a “Rosie the Riveter.” It was there that she met and married her first husband, Wallace Batchelor, father of her children in 1944. After raising her children, she enrolled in nursing school and became a licensed practical nurse at the age of 51. She was employed at Walton County Hospital until her retirement. She lovingly took care of many patients in the hospital and later on in the convalescent unit.
While at work in the hospital after the death of her husband, she met Lewis Tarpley, who had lost his wife a few years prior, and they married in 1976. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always putting others’ needs before her own.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wallace Batchelor and Lewis Tarpley; a son-in-law, Huey Theus; and stepsons, Bill and Alan Tarpley.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Theus, Mableton and Linda Shinn (Dale) of Conyers, Brenda Batchelor of Monroe; son, Wally Batchelor (Cathy) of Demorest; stepdaughter, Jane Tarpley Cumming (Duncan), of Madison; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of Braswell Baptist Church.
Graveside services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Corinth Church Cemetery, 1836 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, with the Rev. Butch Davis officiating.
