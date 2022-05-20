Josephine “Adel” Herbst Morris, 85, died March 20, 2022 at Parkside Long Term Care after a prolonged hospitalization/ illness following a fall. S
he was born December 18, 1936 in Algona, Iowa; the daughter of Theodore Tennant & Olive (Southgate) Herbst.
Adel graduated from Algona High School as a Homecoming Queen; married Warren G Morris (Sept 1957) moving to Athens Ga to raise their three children. In Athens, Adel achieved her Bachelors of Music, Master of Social Work and Certification in Gerontology.
She worked as a music therapy aide at Athens General Hospital, conducted daily group music therapy sessions for out-patient psychiatric clients, taught music in Gwinnett County, and was a lifeguard and founder of a children’s daycare co-op in Athens.
After their divorce, Adel worked her passion for helping people as a social worker with the elderly at Budd Terrace, Wesley Woods of Emory, and later for Eastside Rehabilitation in Lawrenceville into her 80s.
Her passion for music was noted throughout her life as shown in her soloist soprano signing, organist and then music director for Northwoods United Methodist Church in Doraville and Glen Haven United Methodist Church in Atlanta.
She was a member of the Walton Choral Society, Schola Cantorum of Atlanta, Voix Fort Cleres & Athens Choral Society of Athens, & an Emory Collegium Soloist. Her love of the theatre, swimming, the beach, all of her stray cats, and keeping up with her children and grandchildren kept her busy as she settled into her own home in Monroe where she
lived alone.
She is predeceased by both her parents; her step-brother Charles W. Stevenson (1917-1991), a brother, Theodore “Ted” Herbst (1927-Dec. 2021), a brother, Joel T. Herbst (1941-2021), and brother Benjamin S. Herbst (1941-1999). Surviving include her three children: Benjamin Thomas Morris (Athens, Ga); Diana Morris (Edward) Broussard (Rockville, MD), and Warren “Joel” (Lisa) Morris of Decatur, Ga.; Grandchildren: Victoria Lauren Broussard (Melvin) Rivera (Rockville, MD), Sean Christopher Francis Broussard (Athens, GA), Christopher Michael Warren Broussard (Rockville, MD), and great grandchild; Jesse Noe Rivera. Also surviving include: sister-in-law’s Margaret (Ted) Herbst (Germantown, WI); Jo Ann (Joel) Herbst (Round /Rock, TX), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon May 22nd, 2022 at Bernstein’s Celebration of Life Center located at 3195 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga 30606. Music and light refreshments will be offered. Condolences may be sent to 1000 Paul Drive, Rockville, Md 20851 and will be shared with the family.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
