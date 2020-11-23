Robert Larry Hammond, 72, of Oakwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was born in Macon on Feb. 7, 1948, to John Robert Hammond and Rosa Lee Whittington Hammond. Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lenora “Lynn”; DiGiovanni Hammond and sister, Barbara June Hammond Ellison.
Surviving members of his family are his daughter and son-in-law Dena Lynn and Kevin Sosebee, and grandsons Ryan Sosebee and Luke Sosebee; daughter and son-in-law Diana and Jason Baekey and grandson Lincoln Dean Baekey; fiancée, Darlyn Lewis Tillery, and her children and grandchildren including daughters, Jennifer Parvin and Nikki Pendley; son, James Adinaro; grandchildren, David Todd, Avery Parvin, Alec Telenta, Amber Telenta, and Nash Pendley; sisters and brothers-in law, Linda and Bird Youmans and Elaine and Richard Moss
Mr. Hammond was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. His generosity, sense of adventure and loving spirit will be missed. He was passionate about his involvement with the American Legion and Masons.
- Vietnam Veteran
- 2013 MASTER of Grayson Masonic Lodge 549
- 2017 MASTER of Gwinnett Daylight Masonic Lodge 744
- 2019-2020 State Director of the American Legion Riders
- 2017-2018 Director of ALR Post 251
- 2018-2020 2nd Vice for American Legion Post 251
A funeral service began at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. The funeral service wais invitation-only due to the restriction based on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented