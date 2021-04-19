Carol Ruth Glaze Cronin passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the age of 67.
She was surrounded by her family and prayed over by her pastor as she was welcomed home by God.
Carol’s was a life defined by love. She had a deep and abiding faith in and love of the Lord, and she reflected His love back to everyone she met. The extent of her selflessness and kindness defied understanding, and she was a blessing to all who knew her.
Born Dec. 31, 1953, in Decatur, Georgia, Carol was the second of Robert and Peggy Glaze’s seven children. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1971 and worked as a secretary for the Georgia Department of Agriculture until she joined Delta Air Lines as a flight attendant in 1976. She loved the opportunity her career gave her to travel and meet new people, and she flew with Delta for more than 20 years. She also spent a good portion of the 1970s as an avid disco dancer.
She fell in love with and married her husband, Bob, in 1986. Together they raised two children, Kathleen and Collin, who never doubted for a moment the depth and breadth of their mother’s love.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her father, Robert D. Glaze Sr.; her brothers, Ben Glaze, Glenn Glaze, Charles Glaze and Hal Glaze; her sister, Debra Chini; son-in-law, Stuart Parker; daughter-in-law, Morgan Cronin; and her three beloved granddaughters, Fiona Parker, Lydia Parker and Charlie Cronin.
She was reunited in heaven with her precious mother, Peggy Glaze, and her brother Robert D. Glaze Jr., and all the saints who have gone before her.
