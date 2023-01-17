Mr. Freddy Bruce Studdard was born in Monroe, on May 4, 1946, to Fred R. and Sarah Haralson Studdard.
He entered into rest at the age of 76 on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Shreveport, LA at the Overbrook VA Medical Center.
Mr. Studdard served the country he loved in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He loved his Lord and served Him faithfully with his heart and hands toward others.
Mr. Studdard was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Sarah Studdard; brother, Kent Studdard; and brother-in-law, Howell Cooper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Julianne Wiley Studdard; son, Russell Studdard and wife Jade of AZ; sister, Barbara Cooper of Monroe; two grandsons, Bennett Studdard and Graham Studdard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Studdard’s family would like to express their gratitude to Home Health and St. Joseph Hospice along with their staffs for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers honoring Mr. Studdard, his family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Memorial Services will be held for Mr. Studdard at a future date in Mount Paran Cemetery, Social Circle, GA.
Rose-Neath Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | January 18, 2023
