Walter Grahle Smith, 58, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
He was born in Athens on May 8, 1963, to Sybile Grace Mobley Smith and Walter Eugene Smith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Smith, and a sister, Gina Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Smith of Monroe; father and stepmother, Gene and Debbie Smith of Social Circle; sister, Angie Matthews of Nicholson; and brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Beth Smith of Buford.
A visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The memorial service will immediately follow at noon in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented