Jerrie Lynn Drake Richardson, 63, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sorrells and Pastor Matt Watson officiating.
Lynn was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Rella Joan Atha and Kenneth Allison; father, Roddis Franklin Drake; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Wanda Allison; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Stiles and Edna Britt Richardson; and brother-in-law, Jeff Richardson.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Allen Richardson; children, Jennifer and Russell Harris of Good Hope, Christy and Chris Childers of Social Circle, Samuel and Gabby Richardson of Buford, Hannah Richardson of Monroe, and Rachel and John Clark of Monroe; sisters, Jackie Morton, Joyce Reese, Judy Parman, Jennifer Bess, and Janet Hollingsworth, all of Nashville, Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Phil Scott of Walnut Grove; brother, Johnny Drake of Nashville; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Nora Allison of Madison; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tina and Brian Ford of Snellville and Kathy and Bill Pembroke of Roswell; brothers-in-law, Lyndon Richardson and Chris Idema of San Antonio; grandchildren, Jesse, Jared, Brandon, Caleb, Maddie Jo, Mary Grace, Nicholas, Jac, Jaspyr, Jonas, Vincent, Rella, and Micah; great grandchild, Stiles Dixon; and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the GoFundMe account for the ongoing medical care of Hannah Richardson, https://gofund.me/580499f1.
The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented