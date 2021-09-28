Grady L. Bowen, 96, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
He was born in Loganville on Jan. 29, 1925, to Ethel Johnson Bowen and Elias Bowen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Lavern Durden Bowen.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Stone of Monroe, and Judy and Johnie Robinson of Monroe; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Hardy and the Rev. Lynn Head officiating.
Burial will follow at the Corinth Christian Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
