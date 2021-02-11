Charlene Beasley Clegg, 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Decatur to Charles Beasley Jr. and the late Dorothy Castellaw Beasley.
Surviving members of Mrs. Clegg’s family are her husband, Bill Clegg; sons and daughters-in-law, Joel and Angela Clegg and Chester and Emily Clegg; brother, Charlie Beasley III; grandchildren, Makayla and Tyler Parr, Rebekah and A.J. Howard, Aaron and Lanier Clegg, Abby Clegg, Ashley Clegg, Amanda Clegg, and Andrew Clegg.
Charlene became the organist at First Baptist Church Social Circle in 1969 and ministered in that capacity for 20 years. She also worked alongside Bill at Social Circle Ace Home Center for many years.
Charlene was a master of friendship and the words her friends use most to describe her are sweet, caring, considerate, generous, loving, thoughtful, humble and godly. Whether you were sick or celebrating, Charlene was most often the first to arrive on your doorstep with a gift or a meal or an encouragement of some kind. Her children, especially her granddaughters, consider her the Proverbs 31 woman and call her blessed. Her life is a great heritage and testimony.
