Jessie Mayon Watkins, 85, of Loganville, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was born in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi, to Irvin W. Watkins and Nora Livingston Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, the late Jessie Dwayne Watkins; his daughter, the late Yalonda Watkins Walker; sisters, the late Marceline Davis, the late Lois Adams and the late Fontaine Lee; and his brother, the late Donald Wayne Watkins.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patsy G. Green Watkins; a son, Scott Watkins; grandson and his wife, Jesse Walker and Mary Catherine; son-in-law his and wife, Kevin and Sarah Walker; sisters, Odessa Odom and Irene Green; brothers and sisters-in-law, Irvin Jr. and Ann Watkins and Theo and Betty Watkins; and many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He loved his family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday March 25, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Hampton and the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating.
Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
